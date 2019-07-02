The Power Of News Media

Unless you have been living under a rock, you must have some opinion on how the media affect our lives. It’s most apparent in politics where you can now find two very polarized groups that are completely unable to have any kind of dialog.

I hear a lot of people complain about the news; how it’s always negative or giving a twisted representation of the truth. And I think there is a lot of truth in that. So people have moved social media to find out what is really happening, and run into a similar but different set of problems.

Bullying, shouting matches, and trolling are pretty much the standard in any discussion about politics.

But even though the news viewership has declined significantly, they still hold a massive and largely unseen grip on the narrative of the world. And they do it by telling us what is important.

When you watch the news and disagree with the message, or you go on social media to tell the real truth, you don’t realize that you have now let them decide what is important. Because you are not talking about something else. And if you are not talking about something else, then the topic that was spoon-fed to you must be the most important.

So don’t think that the news media are now powerless because their facts are being questioned. They are still very much controlling the world because they constantly tell us what is important. And until we realize this, we are caught in their trap. No matter how much we shout or say it;s bullshit.